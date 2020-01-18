Home

1919 - 2020
Vaudis Emma Porter Obituary
Vaudis Sharp Porter
October 22, 1919 - January 15, 2020
Vaudis Emma Auger Sharp Porter, completed her earthly mission on January 15, 2020, at 100 years of age. Vaudis was born in Glendale, Idaho, to Leland and Emma Auger. She married Clifford Earl Sharp in 1940. They raised 8 children.
After Clifford's passing in 1973, she continued raising their children and working the family farm. Later she served a mission in Los Angeles, California, and upon her return served for 15 years in the French extraction program.
She married Woodrow Porter in 1994. They spent 12 happy years together until his passing in 2006.
She is survived by her 8 children, Emma Jean (Dale) Moosman; Betty (Larry) Keller; Fae (Alan) Hampton all of Preston, ID. Nita (Paul) Millard, North Salt Lake, UT; Jessie (David) Archibald, Tremonton, UT; Max (Holly) Sharp, Preston, ID; Cloie Sharp, Logan, UT; LaDawn (Kelly) Neilson, Wellsville, UT and one sister Lucy (Dorin) Porter, Preston, ID; 43 grandchildren, 113 great-grandchildren, and 44 great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by Clifford E. Sharp and Woodrow G. Porter; her parents and other brothers and sisters.
Funeral services will be held Monday, January 20, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. in the Mapleton Ward Chapel (5307 East Cub River Road, Preston). There will be a viewing prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Interment will be in the Preston Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at: webbmortuary.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Jan. 18, 2020
