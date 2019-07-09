Vera Venna Reynolds Gerber

Nov 20, 1943 - July 5, 2019

Vera Venna Reynolds Gerber was born 20 November, 1943, in her Grandma Ethel's house in Ashton, Idaho, to Burt and Vera Reynolds. She is the oldest of 6 children. She returned to her heavenly home on 5 July, 2019, from her own home in Smithfield, Utah.

She spent her young years growing up on the Farm located "on the other side of the river" 5 miles west of Ashton, Idaho. She moved to Logan, Utah, with her family between her Freshman and Sophomore years in High School. She met Robert N. Gerber at Logan High School while they both played in the band that first year. They were Married in the Logan temple 5 years later. She was able to complete 2 years of college while working and supporting Bob until he graduated from USU.

They moved to Texas where Bob's employment took them and where their 4 children were born. She Taught early morning Seminary in Texas, and over the years has held almost every position in Primary, from Pres, to teacher of every age group and chorister.

She served a mission with her husband in Vancouver, British Columbia, was an extensive personal Journal writer, and was able to travel through Europe with her husband, sister and bother-in-law.

She is proceeded in death, by her parents and a Son-in-Law.

She leaves behind her husband of almost 54 years, her children Robyn Owens (Richard Owens deceased), Robert R. Gerber 'Reyn', Jennifer Gerber, Adam Gerber, Joshua and Kristal Gerber, 12 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren.

Viewings will be held Monday July 15th from 6-8 p.m. and Tuesday July 16th 10-11 a.m. at the Smithfield North Stake Center 155 West 4th North, Smithfield, Utah. Funeral Services will be at 12 noon Tuesday, July 16th at the same location 155 West 4th North, Smithfield, Utah. Funeral Service under the direction of Cache Valley Mortuary, 435-787-8514. Share a memory of Venna at www.cvmortuary.com Published in Logan Herald Journal on July 9, 2019