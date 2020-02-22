Home

Allen-Hall Mortuary
34 East Center Street
Logan, UT 84321
(435) 752-3245
Vernal LaRoy Smith


1939 - 2020
Vernal LaRoy Smith Obituary
Vernal LaRoy Smith
October 12, 1939 - February 21, 2020
Vernal LaRoy Smith was born at home in Lewiston, Utah, on Oct. 12, 1939, to Thomas LaRoy & Leona (Andrus) Smith. He passed away at home on Feb. 21, 2020. He attend the local schools & graduated from North Cache High School. On April 22, 1960, he married Darlene Peterson in the Logan LDS Temple.
Growing up, dad spent a lot of time hunting & fishing with his brothers. Even as adults, they would get together to deer hunt. Dad always looked forward to moms homemade chili & bread after a cold day in the hills.
Dad worked for Baugh Motors, USU, Lowers Foods, and various gas stations around the valley. He wasn't one to sit still. If he wasn't working or fishing, he was fixing someones car. He did take time for family vacations and camping trips. He enjoyed spending weekends at the lake fishing with mom and they spent much time together playing Rummy.
Dad had a sweet tooth - he loved moms banana cream pie, Aggie Caramel Cashew ice cream, MilkyWays, Hershey's Kisses, and good old fashioned Horehound candy. Dad always drove a Ford, and was a devoted Utah Jazz fan.
Dad was a member of the LDS church.
He is survived by his children: Chet (Vicki) Smith, Julie (Joe) Kelly, Dianna (Greg) Murray, and Mike (Lisa) Smith - also 5 grandchildren, 2 great grandsons, 3 step grandchildren & 6 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife, Darlene, his parents & siblings.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at noon at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 E. Center St., in Logan, Utah, with a visitation prior to the funeral from 10:30 to 11:30. Burial will be in the Richmond City Cemetery.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.allenmortuaries.net.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Feb. 22, 2020
