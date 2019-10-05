|
Vicki Lynn Jensen
September 10, 1950 - September 26, 2019
Vicki Jensen of Logan, Utah, left for her Spirit Home on September 26, 2019. Vicki was born on the 10th of September in 1950. She is the daughter of Victor and Elaine Jensen of River Heights. Vicki was the second child in a family of nine and she was the oldest daughter. In a large family, Vicki became a good helper to her mother.
Vicki chose a path that was filled with difficulties and dragons to be slain. More often than not, Vicki was up to the challenge. Her first son, Joshua, was born with a birth defect, but that did not dissuade Vicki for a moment. She saw that he got the best medical care available and she worked diligently to help him get a good start on life. She raised Colby as a single Mom, while gaining a degree in special needs education at Utah State, and taught middle school in St. George, Utah. Her students were the most difficult, having serious mental health issues, and many with a troubled home life. Hundreds of those students were helped through difficult years.
Early in her life, Vicki had a tragic car accident that left her with a lifetime of chronic pain. Vicki went on, courageously, putting the needs of others before herself. She was always looking out for the down trodden, the scorned, and the poor. She is now freed from her pain and can continue to seek out and help others as she progresses onward.
Vicki's family: sons, Joshua Tompkins, Colby Hansen. Brothers, Richard, Tremonton, Jerry, Nampa, Id., Keith, Taylorsville, Ut., Chris, River Heights, Sisters, Kerry, Logan, Joyce, Tooele, Ut., Merilee, deceased, Joann, Meridian, Id.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Oct. 5, 2019