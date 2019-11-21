Home

Viewing
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fox Pointe Ward LDS Chapel
1520 Fox Pointe Drive
Kaysville, UT
Viewing
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
Fox Pointe Ward LDS Chapel
1520 Fox Pointe Drive
Kaysville, UT
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
Fox Pointe Ward LDS Chapel
1520 Fox Pointe Drive
Kaysville, UT
Interment
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
2:30 PM
Smithfield, Utah Cemetery
More Obituaries for Victor Mortensen
Victor Harvey Mortensen


1935 - 2019
Victor Harvey Mortensen Obituary
Victor Harvey Mortensen
Dec. 10, 1935 - Nov. 17, 2019
Victor Harvey Mortensen, 83, loving father, husband, grandfather, and friend, passed away November 17, 2019, in Kaysville, Utah. See a detailed obituary at www.walker-mortuary.com. A viewing will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Fox Pointe Ward LDS Chapel at 1520 Fox Pointe Drive, Kaysville, Utah, with another viewing the next day Saturday November 23rd in the same location from 9 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. and the funeral beginning at 10:30 a.m. Interment will take place at the Smithfield, Utah Cemetery at 2:30 p.m.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Nov. 21, 2019
