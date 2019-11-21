|
|
Victor Harvey Mortensen
Dec. 10, 1935 - Nov. 17, 2019
Victor Harvey Mortensen, 83, loving father, husband, grandfather, and friend, passed away November 17, 2019, in Kaysville, Utah. See a detailed obituary at www.walker-mortuary.com. A viewing will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Fox Pointe Ward LDS Chapel at 1520 Fox Pointe Drive, Kaysville, Utah, with another viewing the next day Saturday November 23rd in the same location from 9 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. and the funeral beginning at 10:30 a.m. Interment will take place at the Smithfield, Utah Cemetery at 2:30 p.m.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Nov. 21, 2019