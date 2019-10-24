|
|
Virginia Snow Harris
January 18, 1925 - October 20, 2019
Virginia Snow Harris passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019, while visiting her daughter's family in Texas. After seven long months, she was able to be reunited with Bob, her sweet husband of 70 years.
Virginia was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, January 18, 1925, and was adopted by Byron and Eva Dunn Snow at two days old. Virginia's family moved to Nibley when she was two years old and she lived her entire life in Nibley.
Virginia attended school in Millville and graduated from South Cache High School in 1943. She was in the band, school plays, and on the debate team. After high school she worked at Cache Valley Bank, Budge Clinic, and the secretary's office at USU.
Virginia met her eternal companion, Robert George Harris, on a blind date. They married on August 18, 1948, and were sealed in the Logan temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They have since resided in the same house in Nibley. Their marriage has been a great example to their family members who have watched them work together, serve together, and snuggle up together in a love seat holding hands.
As an only child, Virginia always wished for a brother or sister. She had lots of cousins and friends, but they always went home at the end of the day. She promised her parents that when she got married she would have lots of children, so she had ten children-five girls and five boys. Her greatest joy has always been her family. Even when the family expanded to over 50 members, they met together each Sunday for family dinner.
In 1967, Bob and Virginia started their own automotive repair business, Autocare Automotive in Logan. In 1981 they established "Bob's Service" in Nibley. Virginia worked as a bookkeeper for both businesses. Both businesses gave many of their children and grandchildren their first job opportunity and helped them learn good work ethics as they worked alongside their parents.
Virginia served in the community and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints throughout her life. She served as president of the Primary, Young Women's, and Relief Society organizations and as a family history missionary. She was an accomplished musician who shared her talent by playing the organ and piano in many church and civic capacities. She and Bob loved music and wanted to have their own family musical group. They provided instruments and music lessons to their children and had a lot of fun performing their variety shows around the valley while the children were young. She continued to accompany her daughter as they played for many funerals of family and friends until her failing eyesight prevented her from performing.
In 1992, Bob and Virginia were called to serve for 18 months in the California San Jose Mission. Bob was the mission mechanic and Virginia was the secretary to the mission president. After their return, they served for over three years as officiators in the Logan Temple and for five years as missionaries at the Joseph Smith Memorial Building in Salt Lake City. Even at age 94, Virginia continued to fulfill callings as a birthday greeter for Relief Society and as a ministering sister.
Virginia felt blessed that later in her life she was able to meet her biological family and enjoyed many visits with her new found siblings and nieces and nephews.
Virginia is survived by Brent (DeeNise) James,Becky Johnson (John, deceased); Bobby,; Steve; Dena (Dave) Milligan; Toky (Rod) Bowen; Holly; Scott; Rod; and Marilee (David) Warnick. She is a grandmother to 42 grandchildren, 80 great-grandchildren, and 10 great-great-grandchildren. She is proceeded in death by her sweet husband of seventy years, Bob, two sons, Alan and Bobby, a son-in-law, John, and two grandsons, Johnny and Alex.
Viewings will be held at the Nibley Church, 360 W. 3200 South, Nibley, from 6-8 p.m. on Friday and 10:00-11:30 a.m. on Saturday, prior to services. Funeral services will take place at noon on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at the Nibley Church. Condolences may be extended to the family online at www.allenmortuaries.net.
In lieu of flowers, Virginia would rather you enjoy a nice Sunday dinner together as a family.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Oct. 24, 2019