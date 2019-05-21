Services Allen-Hall Mortuary 34 East Center Street Logan , UT 84321 (435) 752-3245 Viewing 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Allen-Hall Mortuary 34 East Center Street Logan , UT 84321 View Map Viewing 9:30 AM Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Providence Utah Stake Center Funeral service 11:00 AM Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Providence Utah Stake Center 180 South 485 West Providence , UT View Map Resources More Obituaries for VonDella Johnson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? VonDella Richards Johnson

VonDella Richards Johnson, age 80, passed away at her home in Providence, Utah, on May 19, 2019, after a life well lived. She was born on June 10, 1938, in Clovis, New Mexico to Stuart H. and Della Smith Richards. She spent most of her childhood in Trenton, Utah, and graduated from North Cache High School in 1956. She graduated from Utah State University in 1960 with a bachelor's degree in laboratory technology. She married her high school sweetheart, Calvin H. Johnson, on September 15, 1960, in the Logan Utah Temple. Together they organized a beautiful family complete with 7 children, 27 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren. She made Providence, Utah, her home for 52 years and she loved rearing her children in the small, friendly community.

She loved her Savior, Jesus Christ and always tried to share his love and example with anyone she met. She taught 4-H classes, Cub Scouts, and Young Women groups, helping girls learn how to cook and sew and teaching Cub Scouts how to do whatever they do. She was an excellent baker and always shared her homemade cinnamon rolls with neighbors, friends, and anyone who needed to feel loved.

VonDella served as an officiator in the Logan Temple for many years and she served missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints with her eternal companion to the Pennsylvania, Harrisburg mission in 2002 for 18 months, and to the Florida, Ft. Lauderdale mission in 2004 for 12 months. She was loved by the members and by the missionaries as she mended clothes, cooked meals, made homemade bread and jam, and supported missionary efforts as she shared the gospel in Pennsylvania and Florida.

VonDella served as Calvin's scribe as he administered patriarchal blessings to members of the Providence Stake. She made her home feel like heaven on earth and she graciously opened her home to all of those who sought blessings.

VonDella enjoyed Aggie football and basketball games, attending whenever she could until her health made it impossible. She loved watching her sons play high school sports and she was always a vocal spectator and avid supporter of those teams. She made sure that all of her children had the opportunity to learn to play the piano and she attended many piano recitals, orchestra concerts, and band performances. She made each of her children feel like they were special and capable of achieving their dreams.

Camping and fishing with her family was an annual event during the week of VonDella's birthday. The trips started out with their children and as they started their own families, the campground on the Madison River in Montana became a fun-filled home away from home. She loved playing card games with her children and grandchildren and was the undefeated master of Phase10. Many long afternoons were spent playing cards and waiting for the fishermen to come back to camp to cook rainbow trout and Dutch oven potatoes.

Survivors include her seven children: Gay Preece (Roger), Lynne Trauntvein (Don), Ted R. Johnson (Pam), Jodi Ann Johnson, Eric C. Johnson (Candice), David S. Johnson (Stephanie), and Richard S. Johnson (Karen), 27 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and her sister, Karla Gibbons (Darrel). VonDella loved being a wife and mother and her most precious contribution to the world was her family.

A viewing will be held at Allen Mortuary, 34 E. Center Street, Logan, Utah on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Providence Utah Stake Center, 180 South 485 West, Providence, Utah. Additional viewing will be held from 9:30-10:30 a.m. prior to the funeral services. Burial will be in the Providence City Cemetery.

