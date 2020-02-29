|
Warren Sidney Pugh
December 6, 1932 - February 16, 2020
Warren Sidney Pugh passed away peacefully on February 16, 2020, in his home surrounded by his family. He was born December 6, 1932, in Bremerton, Washington, to Gilbert Frank Pugh and Luzena Sidonia Wolfkill. He served two years in the U.S. Army in Korea from 1953 to 1955. After his discharge from the Army he attended college, earning a Master's Degree in Education. He married Joyce Poulsen in 1962. That marriage ending in divorce. Warren taught school in the Lynden Washington School District for 30 years, retiring in 2000. In 2015 he met and married Marilynne Freeman in Florida and they moved to Logan, Utah, in 2016. He attended the First Presbyterian Church.
Among his accomplishments, he was dedicated to introducing chess programs into elementary and middle schools. On his and Marilynne's many travels they would go into a town, look for the schools and he would go in, ask if they had a chess program and if they did not he would give the school 2 or 3 chess sets to start up a program. He believed that math, music and chess were what made for a well-rounded and forward-thinking child.
He is survived by his wife, Marilynne, sons Kelly Pugh, Roger Pugh and Troy Pugh. He is also survived by his step-children, Heather Darlin, Mary Crosiar and Sean Crosiar, as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Warren was a kind, giving person who always thought of others before himself. He was loved by so many and will greatly be missed.
There will be a Memorial Service at the First Presbyterian Church, 178 W. Center, Logan, Utah, on April 18, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. A reception will follow immediately after the service in Brunner Hall.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Feb. 29, 2020