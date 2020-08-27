Wayne Roundy Cardon
August 22, 1927 - August 21, 2020
Wayne Roundy Cardon was born on August 22, 1927 in Benson. He rode his pony to school to a two-room schoolhouse in Benson. He graduated with honors from North Cache High School at the age of 15. At 16 years of age he attended USU and played his trumpet in a big band for dances and events. He served a 2 ½ year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Uruguay and Paraguay. He served his country in the Korean conflict. On leave he met Sharlene Fullmer at a mission report of a mutual friend. They were married on December 14, 1951, in the Logan Temple. They made their home in Benson Utah. Wayne returned to USU each winter quarter and received his bachelor's degree in 1964 with a dual major in Spanish and Agronomy while running a dairy farm and raising a family of 8 children. He served in many positions in the church and served 2 Spanish speaking missions with Sharlene in Corpus Christi TX and Fresno CA. He passed away on August 21, 2020. They have 35 grandchildren and 48 great grandchildren.
Viewings Thurs. Aug 27 from 6-8 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home 162. E. 400 N. in Logan, and on Aug. 28 11:30 -12:30 at the Benson Church. Funeral at 1 p.m. See full obituary at www.nelsonfuneralhome.com
The funeral service will be streamed on ZOOM at the following link:https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88527897651?pwd=UWJwd2FoMm05REozaFUrNUk1bzJZQT09