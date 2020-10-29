Wayne was a life coach long before it was an actual job title. He coached me through my entire soccer career. I will always be grateful for his service. He was calm, cool and collected in many frustrating situations. Once he could get us ladies to quiet down, he pointed out many prudent and important lessons of the game. I included a picture of him looking on as I ran down the left wing. You can see his full head of wavy hair, but unfortunately you can’t see his chiseled calves. :)

Sending my love to the Ashcroft family, Margo



