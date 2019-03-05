Weldon Smith

August 21, 1929 - March 2, 2019

Weldon Charles Smith, 89, passed away March 2, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born Aug. 21, 1929, to Ernest and Hazel Smith in Fairview, Idaho. He was the youngest of four siblings.

He graduated from Preston High School and then went to college to study agriculture at Utah State University. There he became a big Aggie fan. Shortly after college, he joined the Army. Weldon worked with his father on a farm and worked different jobs until he retired. He married Elda Lovisa Nance. Their marriage was solemnized in the Logan Utah Temple on July 21, 1966.

He is survived by his children, Tenamarie Smith, Ted Smith, Teresa (Craig) Bair, Tammie (Doug) Bair, Tonya Smith; his grandchildren, Bryce Bair, Bracken Bair, Brandi (Brieren) Rojas, Autumn Bair and Austin Bair. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Eva Cahoon and Noma Hanson; and by a brother, Curtis Ernest Smith.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the home care/hospice and to the Preston Third Ward for all the care and support.

Funeral services will be held Friday, March 8, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the Preston Third Ward chapel, 155 N. 2nd West, Preston, Idaho, with Bishop Ron Smellie conducting. Friends may call Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 East, Preston, and Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Military rites and interment will be in the Fairview, Idaho, Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.webbmortuary.com. Published in Logan Herald Journal on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary