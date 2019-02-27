Wendell Egbert

11/30/1931 - 02/24/2019

Wendell Waddoups Egbert died Feb. 24, 2019, following a long illness with liposarcoma.

He was born Nov. 30, 1931, in Logan, Utah - the youngest son of Herald Joseph and Lulu Waddoups Egbert. He married his wife, Beverly Gaye Deakin, on Sept. 24, 1954.

Wendell graduated from Brigham Young University and pursued additional education to become a registered physical therapist. He practiced for a short time at Primary Children's Hospital and had an independent practice treating patients in their homes. He worked most of his career at the Veteran's Administration Hospital in Salt Lake City, and he enjoyed working with the veterans.

Wendell was a hard worker and liked to stay busy with a variety of projects. He had a great love of sports and enjoyed coaching football, basketball and baseball. Wendell was an avid fan of BYU and held season tickets for BYU football for many years.

Wendell was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many roles, including bishop. He also served in the US Army.

He is survived by five children, Kathleen (Harold Smith), Linda, Marian, Janette and Paul (Stacey). His wife, Gaye preceded him in death, as did two of his children, Stephen and Karen. He has eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at the Foothill Fifth and Sixth Ward, 2215 E. Roosevelt Ave. (approximately 1400 South) at 11 a.m. There will be a viewing prior to the funeral from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Interment will be at the Fairview Cemetery in Idaho. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Missionary Fund at https://www.ldsphilanthropies.org/missionary.