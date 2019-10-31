|
|
Werner Von Nielson
September 19, 1964 - October 29, 2019
Werner Von Nielson graduated in the early hours of October 29, 2019. He was a beloved father and husband. He was a role model and inspiration to all. He was one of a kind, loving, caring and will not be forgotten.
He graduated from Logan High in 1982. He got married to his devoted wife of almost thirty years on August 17, 1991. He went on to earn his bachelors in sociology and industrial engineering. He graduated in 2004.
He is survived by his two sons, Andrew Von Nielson and Hayden Eugene Nielson; his daughter, Tiffany Nicole Corbridge; his grandson, Parker Lee Corbridge; his devoted wife, Carol Haycock-Nielson; his mother, Joanna Nielson; his father-in law, Ralph Haycock; his siblings, Kenny, Johnny (Jenifer), Lori (Ron) Warf, Doug, Neil (Kathy); and many brothers, sisters-in-laws, several nieces and nephews, and very dear friends.
He loved living in Cache Valley. He loved the Rocky Mountains. He loved working with his hands fixing copiers, printers and fax machines. He loved caring for his yard and tending to his trees. He loved taking family vacations and taking his family to all the Six Flags amusement parks in the western states. He was employed at JK Business Machine for over thirty years and worked at RR Donnelley for over twelve years.
He will be greeted by his father, Hazen Eugene Nielson; his brother, Tommy Nielson; brother-in law, Mathew Haycock; his mother-in law, Joan Haycock; and his sweet granddaughter, Kynllee Jo.
A Viewing will be held Friday, November 1, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center in Logan. Funeral services will take place Saturday, November 2nd beginning at Noon in the Allen-Hall Mortuary chapel with a viewing prior from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
My dearest Werner, dance on the stars, swing on the rainbow, splash on the waterfall, listen to the tree sing, explore the depth of the deepest cave till we meet again.
In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to America First Credit Union in Werner Von Nielson's name to help with funeral expenses.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.allenmortuaries.net.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Oct. 31, 2019