Weston G. Henrie
9/17/1926 - 10/22/2019
Weston Gibb Henrie, 93, died peacefully at his home on October 22, 2019. He was born September 17, 1926, in Tremonton, Utah, the fifth child of the nine born to Radcliffe and Edna Clara Gibb Henrie. After his mother died, his father married Phoebe Hall, with whom Radcliffe had four children. After graduating from Bear River High, he attended the University of Utah until he was drafted. He served in the United States Army Air Corps during WWII. After the war, Weston enrolled at BYU, graduating with a B.A. in speech, with political science and history minors. After serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to Denmark, he married Norma Hafen in the Salt Lake Temple on December 16, 1949.
Weston and Norma moved to Logan in 1952 where Weston taught speech, drama, history, and debate at Logan High School for 35 years. His students went on to successful careers across the globe. He retired from teaching in 1987. He trained and showed quarter horses and paint horses. Weston was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in various positions throughout the years.
Weston and Norma had five children: Cathal, Vichele (William Hamby), Keven (Krista), Daron (Verlyne), and Gibb, who died in infancy. He has eleven grandchildren, and fourteen great-grandchildren. His beloved wife, Norma, died in 2009 and his eldest daughter, Cathal, died in 2018. He is also survived by his siblings Teddy Peck, Freda (Phil) Harris, Steve (Donna) Henrie, Ann (Bill) Venn, and Jane (Harold) Hess.
The family wishes to express special thanks to Dr. Stones, Dr. Harry Senekjian and the staff of Intermountain Logan Regional Dialysis Center for their care, patience, and help. An expanded life sketch is available at www.allenmortuaries.net.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Nov. 5, 2019