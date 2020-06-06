Wilford John Jones
1933 - 2020
Wilford John Jones
February 24, 1933 - May 27, 2020
Husband of Barbara, father of Scott, Greg, Doug and Jennifer. Son of John & LaRue, brother of Marlene, Bruce and David. Born in Newton, UT, graduate of USU, USAF veteran, employed by Martin Marietta (Lockheed Martin), resided in Littleton, CO. Member LDS Church. Complete obituary at familysearch.org and HoranCares.com.


Published in Logan Herald Journal on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
