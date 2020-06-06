Wilford John Jones
February 24, 1933 - May 27, 2020
Husband of Barbara, father of Scott, Greg, Doug and Jennifer. Son of John & LaRue, brother of Marlene, Bruce and David. Born in Newton, UT, graduate of USU, USAF veteran, employed by Martin Marietta (Lockheed Martin), resided in Littleton, CO. Member LDS Church. Complete obituary at familysearch.org and HoranCares.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Jun. 6, 2020.