William Boyd Gessel
William Boyd Gessel
February 16, 1923 - June 8, 2020
William Boyd Gessel passed away peacefully on June 8, 2020, in his South Jordan home. Boyd was born on February 16, 1923, in Providence, Utah, son of Kate and Emil Gessel. He is a veteran of WWII, having served in New Guinea with the U.S. Army. He married Norma Kunzler on November 19, 1948, in the Logan Temple. He is survived by his wife Norma of South Jordan and his three daughters, Sherrlyn Osborn (Dave) of Herriman, Utah, Robin Ann Morgan (Michael) of Snowville, Utah, and Debra Kae Nelson (Laney) of South Jordan, Utah. Boyd was blessed with 11 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren. He was a great, humble man who served his God and family unconditionally. He emulated the concepts of forgiveness to all humans, given the national circumstances that surrounded his death with his last words, he muttered: "that we all needed to do more in the services of others." Boyd dedicated his golden years serving as a family history worker and as an LDS Temple Worker. Graveside services will be held on June 13, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Providence, Utah cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com.




Published in Logan Herald Journal on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Providence, Utah cemetery
