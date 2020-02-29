|
|
William Follett Reeder
April 14, 1928 - February 27, 2020
William Follett Reeder was born on April 14, 1928, in Hyde Park, Utah. The youngest son of George Leo Reeder and May Follett Reeder. He was the youngest of 4 children with his mother passing away when he was only 6 months old. He later then also had 4 younger half-siblings. He married Lamoyne Laurence on May 20, 1946, in Logan, Utah. They had five children. Laurence, David, Sheryl, Clint, and Marti. They were later divorced. He married Ruth Pack Tarbet on July 3, 1973. He passed away February 27, 2020, in his 92nd year. He is survived by Larry (Betsy) Reeder, David Reeder, Sher (Dennis) Lancaster, Clint (Christy) Reeder, Marti (Robert) Hedge, Brian (Mary) Tarbet, Leanne (Jim) Everton. He has 38 grandchildren, and 89 great-grandchildren. He was preceded by death by his wife, Ruth Reeder; his parents; siblings Nathan, Gwen, Josephine, Russell; step-son Stephen Tarbet and daughter in-law Barbara.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Allen-Hall Mortuary. The viewing will be Tuesday morning, March 3 at 10:00 in the Farmington Stake House, 695 South 200 East, Farmington, Utah, 84025. The funeral will begin at 12:00. The interment will be at the Hyde Park Cemetery in Cache Valley, Utah. For a more detailed obituary please visit www.allenmortuaries.net.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Feb. 29, 2020