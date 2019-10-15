|
William Fox, Jr.
11/16/1937 - 10/8/2019
William E. Fox, Jr. passed away peacefully on Oct. 8, 2019, of Lewy Body Dementia and the complications of pneumonia at North Logan, UT. He was born on Nov. 16, 1937, in Harrisburg, PA. Bill was married to Marilyn Craft at Montrose, PA on Oct. 10, 1959. He is survived by his wife and six children- William E Fox, III, Susan Lyn (Kenneth Cooper), Amy Elizabeth (Spencer Johnson), David Adrian Bush, Sr. (Mary Gill), Lisa Naomi (Jermey Lyles) and Michael Craft, Sr. (Mindy Sutton). Bill is the grandfather of 24 and great grandfather of 16.
He was an insurance broker for 50 years in the Washington, DC, area retiring in 2015 to North Logan, UT. He was a convert to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in the church as a faithful home teacher, Bishop, Counselor in the Silver Spring, MD, Stake Presidency, Mission President in the Australia Brisbane Mission, and Counselor in the Washington DC Temple Presidency. He served others all his life and was loved by many. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
The family expresses deep gratitude to the Intermountain Hospice Team and the staff of Autumn Care Living Facility at Hyde Park for their compassion and care.
For funeral arrangements and condolences, please visit nelsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019