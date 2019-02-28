|
|
William (Billy) Glen Ryan
March 19, 1977 - February 24, 2019
William (Billy) Glen Ryan, 41, passed away Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, In Ogden, UT.
Billy is survived by his son, Parker William Ryan; parents, Janette (Shane) Roholt; Scott (Diane) Ryan, Jerry (Molly) Rasmussen; brothers Brandon (Sophon) Ryan, Jake (Staci) Rasmussen; stepsister, Jessica (Dallas) Hulse; stepbrother, Kaden Roholt ;and the love of his life, Tera Smith, her daughter Tayla and son Parx. He was preceded in death by his grandpa, William Ryan; grandma, Janeane Marcusen; and brother, Jared Rassmusen. Billy will be greatly missed by many other grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Funeral arrangements are being provided by Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 E. Center St., in Logan. In lieu of flowers, there is a Gofundme set up in Billy's name, or you can donate through Venmo @Janette-Roholt to help cover funeral expenses. To express condolences and view a complete obituary please visit www.allenmortuaries.net.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Feb. 28, 2019