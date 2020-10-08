1/1
William Harold Webster
1947 - 2020
March 27, 1947 - October 6, 2020
William Harold Webster passed away on October 6, 2020, at the age of 73. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Allen-Hall Mortuary. A funeral will be held at Noon on Monday, October 12 at the LDS Church located at 2750 N. 800 East, North Logan with a viewing prior from 10:30-11:30 a.m. A viewing will also be held on Sunday evening from 6-8 p.m. at Allen Mortuary, 420 E. 1800 North, North Logan. A complete obituary will appear online at www.allenmortuaries.com.




Published in Logan Herald Journal on Oct. 8, 2020.
