William Isaac Fletcher
1938 - 2020
William Isaac Fletcher
April 11, 1938 - October 7, 2020
William Isaac Fletcher (Bill) passed away peacefully at home October 7, after multiple visits form loved ones.
Bill was born April 11, 1938, to George "Ike" and Florence "Peg" Fletcher in Wyoming. He has one older sister Georjean, currently living in Oregon.
Bill loved growing up in the rural oil fields of Wyoming. He graduated from high in Rock Springs in 1955. He then continued his education by attending Weber State College and Utah State University where he earned a bachelor degree in Math and Physics. He earned a masters in Electric Engineering and pursued a doctorate at UC Berkley. He returned to Utah to teach at Utah State University, where he received 11 teaching rewards and wrote a textbook that was used in the Electrical Engineering curriculum for many years and is still on the Prentice-Hall's list of classic textbooks. He started his own electrical engineering consulting firm, Design Analysis Associates, in the late '70s, where he consulted with the US government and international companies as a world renown engineer. He continued as a dedicated, successful, celebrated business owner until he sold his company in 2010.
Bill spent his retirement traveling with his family and creating priceless memories with his grandchildren thanks to Walt Disney.
Bill married Margaret Gensler in 1961. They had six children, Terrell, Saesha, Alisa, Krista, Andra, and Bid. They were later divorced. He met Kathy Zollinger at Utah State University. They were married July 2, 1981, and were sealed June 12, 2004, in the Logan LDS Temple. They had one daughter Cayli Ann. In 1999, they adopted longtime family friend, Ed Buist, as their own.
Bill became a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 1959. He later converted his parent, sister, and first wife. He served in many callings, including his favorite calling which was serving in the bishopric of the YSA 29th ward at USU.
During his work-related travel, he made many friends and developed a love of cooking, particularly southern BBQ. He loved sharing and perfecting his talents in the kitchen. He loved being outdoors, whether it was shooting clay pigeons, gardening, or pretending to be a cattle rancher. He was an avid reader and a student of history.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter-in-law, and a granddaughter. He is survived by his wife, Kathy, 8 children, 26, grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren.
Public viewings will be held at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center Street Logan, Utah, on Sunday, October 11, 6-8 p.m. and on Monday, October 12 from 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. at the Mendon Church house, 20 N. 100 West, Mendon. Funeral services will be Monday, October 12 beginning at 12 p.m. at the Mendon Church House by invitation only for close family and friends.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.allenmortuaries.net.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Allen-Hall Mortuary
OCT
12
Viewing
10:00 - 11:30 AM
Mendon Church house
OCT
12
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Mendon Church House
