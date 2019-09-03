|
|
William Noble Erickson
August 13, 1933 - August 31, 2019
Our stalwart and loving father, William Noble Erickson, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 31, 2019. He was 86 years old. He courageously battled leukemia for over 18 months. Noble was born on August 13, 1933, to Erick William and Rachel Noble Erickson in Logan, Utah, and lived his entire life on a dairy and irrigated crop farm north of Smithfield. He was the 6th of 10 children. He attended grade school and junior high school in Smithfield, and graduated from North Cache High School in 1951. He was very active in sports and FFA. He served a mission for the LDS church in the New England Mission and later with his wife Ila they both served in the South Carolina Columbia and Tonga Nuku'alofa missions. Noble married Ila Crossley in the Logan LDS Temple on August 8th, 1956. Noble's life is one of service to family, church, profession and community. He served in the LDS church as a young men's president, bishop, high counsel, stake presidency counselor, stake president, missionary, and teacher. He served on many county committees, state agriculture committees and local and state Farm Bureau boards and committees. All these jobs have made him a very rich person, in experience and wisdom. Although his pay was low or non-existent, Noble served with determination and genuine care for those he represented. He was a steward of God's greatest creations, the land, people and family. Noble loved family events. His life is people and people are his life! He is survived by his wife Ila (Crossley) Erickson, 5 children; Kent (LuAnn) of Mapleton, Utah; Alan (Denise) of Washougal, Washington; David (Callie) of Smithfield, Utah; Julie Farner (Scott) of Hyde Park, Utah; Kevin of Herriman, Utah; along with 33 grandchildren, and 34 great-grandchildren; three siblings, Elaine Coleman (Denzil) of Smithfield, Utah; Vincent Erickson (Kay) of Hyde Park, Utah; Terry Erickson (LaDawn) of Fair Oaks, CA; as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. Noble was preceded in death by his daughter Susan Hansen (David), his sisters Roma Anderson, Ruth Jones, Ethelyn Hodges, Evelyn Gubler, Bernice Erickson and Roy Erickson. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. in the Smithfield North Stake Center, 155 West 400 North, Smithfield, Utah. A viewing will be 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the Smithfield North Stake Center on the evening of September 4th and prior to the services from 10:30-11:30 a.m. on September 5th. Interment will follow at the Smithfield City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making donations to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints General Missionary Fund. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.nelsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019