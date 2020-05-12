Winsor Vernon Crockett, Jr.
May 27, 1918 - May 8, 2020
Winsor Vernon Crockett, 101, passed away, Friday, May 8, 2020, in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Vern was born May 27, 1918, and was a former resident of Logan and St. George, Utah. Private graveside services will be held on May 14, at the Logan City Cemetery. Memories may be shared at www.allenmortuaries.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on May 12, 2020.