Wynn Roger Walker

April 29, 1946 - June 29, 2019

Wynn Roger Walker, 73, beloved husband of Lorraine Walker, passed away June 29, 2019, from pancreatic cancer. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his six wonderful children: Corey (Shannon); Shelbe (James Needham); Lance (Julianna); Quinnon Duke (Kelly); Garrett (Kari); and Jordan Walker. He was proud of his 19 grandchildren.

Wynn was born April 29, 1946, to Roger and Erma Walker in Delta, Utah. He grew up in the small community of Sutherland just outside of Delta and graduated from Delta High School in 1964. That fall he attended Dixie College in St. George, Utah, and graduated with an Associate Degree in Science. He graduated from Utah State University with a B.S. in Civil Engineering and graduated from Colorado State University with both a Master of Science Degree in Civil Engineering and a Ph.D. in Agricultural Engineering.

Wynn met and married Diane Avery while at Dixie and together they had Corey, Shelbe and Lance. After their divorce, Wynn married Lorraine and they were sealed for time and all eternity in the Logan, Utah Temple.

Following his PhD at Colorado State, he joined its faculty as an Assistant Professor. In 1980 the Agricultural and Irrigation Engineering Department at Utah State University offered Wynn a position and a few years later he became Head of the Department, a position that he held for 17 years. Wynn loved working with students and spent the last ten years of his career as an Associate Dean in the College of Engineering Dean's Office.

Wynn had an international reputation as an expert in irrigation engineering and received recognition for his contributions to the field of irrigation engineering. He was always quick to say that he was just the leader of many excellent research teams comprised of graduate students, faculty and staff. Among his many awards, Wynn was named the 1994 Utah State University D. Wynne Thorne Outstanding Researcher; the 2004 Governor's Medal for Science and Technology in recognition for his outstanding achievements and recognitions in Science and Technology with significant impact in the State of Utah; the ASAE award for Advancement of Surface Irrigation in 2005; and the 2007 ASCE Royce J. Tipton Award. Wynn enjoyed mentoring all his students and wanted to give special recognition to Dr. Gary Merkle for his contributions.

Wynn and Lorraine were best friends and spent a wonderful 18 months serving in the California Oakland/San Francisco Mission at the Oakland FamilySearch Library. Prior to their mission Wynn enjoyed being a temple worker and especially enjoyed serving with Lorraine his last year. Throughout the years, Wynn served in many callings but the most enjoyable was teaching his CTR-7/8 classes with Lorraine.

Wynn was preceded in death by his father Roger and his grandson Caelin.

A viewing will be held at Allen Mortuary of North Logan, 420 East 1800 North this coming Friday, July 5, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, July 6, at Noon in the Hyde Park 10th Ward Chapel, 42 West 200 South, Hyde Park, Utah. A viewing will also be held prior to services from 11:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.allenmortuaries.com Published in Logan Herald Journal from July 2 to July 3, 2019