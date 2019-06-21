Yvonne Lyman Wright

May 16, 1941 - June 20, 2019

Yvonne Lyman Wright, 78, of Logan Utah, passed away 20 June 2019, in Salt Lake City, Utah, after an extremely valiant battle with cancer. She was surrounded by family at her passing.

Born 16 May 1941, to Stanley N. and Carol Porter Lyman in Moab, Utah. She grew up in Blanding, Utah.

She was welcomed to her family by her older sister and best friend, the late Barbara Ann (Palmer) and later welcomed a younger brother, Norman Stanley.

By the time she was 14 she had a steady, Lynn Austin Wright, who eventually became her eternal companion when they were married on 22 Feb 1963, in the Manti temple. This union was blessed with 3 wonderful children, Lynn Marcel (Jaclynn Marr), Danielle Burgess and Cordell Bevan (Lecia Arthur).

Yvonne was a talented poet and enjoyed crafting in many forms. She loved music and made it an important part of her life. But her greatest love and joy was her family. She was a graduate of Stevens-Henager School of Business and used the skills she developed to serve her family and her community. She met some of her dearest friends while working at the Elementary Education Department at Utah State University as the staff assistant.

After retiring from Utah State University, she and Lynn were called to the Canada, Montreal (French Speaking) mission where they served for eighteen months. After they returned from their mission they enjoyed traveling. Her most memorable trips were following the church history trail from Palmyra to Salt Lake City and a five week trip to Alaska.

Yvonne is survived by her husband, children, brother, 11 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. She is preceded in death by her parents, sister and three grandchildren.

A viewing will be held at the Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center in Logan, Sunday, June 23 from 6 to 8 p.m. and another viewing Monday, June 24 at the Logan East Stake Center at 1450 E. 1500 North, Logan from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Services will be held June 24 at 1:00 at the Logan East Stake Center. Condolences may be expressed online at www.allenmortuaries.net Published in Logan Herald Journal from June 21 to June 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary