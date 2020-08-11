1/1
Yvonne Webb
Yvonne Webb
07/09/1928 - 08/07/2020
Yvonne Ash Webb passed away August 7 at age 92. She is lovingly remembered by her six children, Curt (Micheale), Kent (Nancy), Craig (Cami), Karen (Jim) Richards, Chris (Roxanne), Kelly (Michelle), 23 grandchildren and 70 great-grandchildren.
Yvonne was born on July 9, 1928, in Lehi, Utah, to Cecil Lorenzo and Alta May Bateman Ash, and grew up in a loving home with her brothers Grant (now deceased) and Don.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 68 years, Russell Bruce Webb. They became friends in first grade and began dating in high school where Yvonne, an accomplished pianist, often accompanied Russ as he sang at weddings and other public functions. She has graciously shared her talent at both the piano and organ throughout her life.
She treasured her years of service as a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, often serving the women of the church. In 1996 Yvonne and Russ found joy in serving a church mission in Birmingham, Alabama.
Yvonne is known for her great love and devotion to her family and to the Lord.
Private family services will be held.


Published in Logan Herald Journal on Aug. 11, 2020.
1 entry
August 10, 2020
Dear Ash Cousins
Just wanted you to know I was thinking and praying for you all.
There is a lot of rejoicing going on from our Heavenly Families.
Love ya
Lyndy Smart
Allyn (Lyndy) Smart
Family
