On Monday, September 4, 2019, William Witt Jr., loving husband and father, passed away peacefully in his home at age 85.
Bill, as he was known to friends, was born in Camden, New Jersey on September 9, 1933 to William and Grace Witt. He grew up in Elsmere/Newport, Delaware area with his four sisters.
After graduating from Brown Technical High School he enlisted with the Naval Reserves and proudly served during the Korean War in Guam and Japan. He attended the University of Delaware, graduating in 1958 with a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering. In 1957 he married Patricia Ann Schwab of Reading, Pennsylvania. They raised two children a son and daughter.
Bill worked for Continental Can Company for eight years until 1966. He then worked 33 years for NVF Company until retirement as Vice President of Engineering in February, 1999.
Having a natural ability for how things worked, Bill could often be found fixing anything with an engine. He painted water colors and was an avid wood worker, combining his talents he hand-built clocks and beautiful artistic painted chests. Always with a smile Bill would take time to share his knowledge and talents.
Bill's most favorite pastime was fishing. Having fished the Chesapeake and Delaware Bays his entire life, he also fished many destinations in and out of the country.
Bill was preceded in death by his father, mother and three of his four sisters, Edith Reasin, Shirley Work and Kathleen Vari. He is survived by his sister Grace Martin, wife Patricia A. Witt, son Bill Witt, daughter-in-law Melissa Witt, daughter Debra Logue, son-in- law Terrance Logue Sr., and three grandchildren, Rebecca Witt, Terrance Logue Jr. (TJ) and Ashley Logue.
A special thank you from the family to: New Castle County Police Community Services Unit Master Corporal Chris Gigliotti and his K-9 partner Nikko whom made regular visits and assisted the family.
There will be a memorial service at 3 p.m. on October 5 at Head of Christiana Church, 1100 West Church Road, Newark, Delaware. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to: Head of Christiana Presbyterian Church - Missions , 1100 West Church Road, Newark, DE19711
https://hocpc.org
Published in the Hockessin Community News from Sept. 20 to Sept. 28, 2019