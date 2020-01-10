|
Ada Rillema, age 85 of Beaverdam, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, January 8, 2020.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Harley; her children: Ken and Deb Rillema, Judy and Bob Meekhof, Larry and Gwen Rillema, Lee and Lisa Rillema, Ruth and Tim Meekhof and Diane and Ed Dreyer; grandchildren and great grandchildren: Jeremy and Amber Rillema (Tessa), Todd and Emilie Rillema, Shawn Rillema, Cody and Esther Rillema, Dawn and Brian Dreyer (Katelyn, Evan and Madison), Robin and Chad Driesenga (Ava and Caleb), Mitchell Meekhof, Nick and Anna Rillema (Colton and Chet), Stacy and Jake Vollink (Sage, Jace and Blair), Audrey and Andrew Borgman (Amelia), Rees Rillema, Sarah and Trevor Visscher, Derek and Samantha Rillema, Emillie and Dustin Boersema (Addison, Ryder, Lincoln and Ellary), Amanda and Justin Capson, Alicia and Dylan Beld, Matthew Meekhof, Joel Dreyer, Joshua Dreyer, Hannah Dreyer and Grace Dreyer; siblings: Esther Betten, Doris Pennell and Robert Lucas; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Annabel Rillema, Gene and Charlotte Rillema, Fran and Wayne Haverdink and many nieces and nephews.
Ada was a member of Beaverdam Christian Reformed Church and she volunteered at Zeeland Community Hospital for 40 years.
Visitation will be 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Yntema Funeral Home, 251 South State Street, Zeeland. The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday, January 13, 2020 at Beaverdam Christian Reformed Church, 5166 64th Street, Hudsonville. Interment will be in Beaverdam Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to the Bible League International. www.yntemafh.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jan. 10, 2020