|
|
Adela Elizabeth DeLuna, 41, returned to her heavenly home on April 14, 2019.
She is survived by her sons, Marcello and Devin Andrade; daughter Adelina DeLuna; brother and his wife Richard and Dawn DeLuna; nephews Ryan and Matthew DeLuna; several Uncles; Aunts and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents Richard and Bettie DeLuna and sister, Tracie DeLuna.
Adela was born February 17, 1978, in Holland. She was a dedicated mother first and foremost and embraced every moment with her children. She lived her life to the fullest. She had a vivacious personality and always made people around her laugh. Adela made friends everywhere she went. She will be truly missed by all who were blessed to know her during her short, yet very memorable life.
A time of visitation with the family has been planned for Noon-1:00 pm on Friday, April 19, at Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E. 16th St. Holland, MI 49423.
Funeral services are at 1:00 pm on Friday, April 19, 2019 also at Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home.
www.langelandsterenberg.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Apr. 18, 2019