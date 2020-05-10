Adeline "Pete" Nienhuis, age 96, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.Pete has been described as the "light and the heart" of her family. Her spunky, sweet, humble. and giving character was experienced in one way or another by all who knew her. After staying at home to raise her kids, Pete worked for many years at Teermans' of Holland, where her diligence and hard work, warmth, and humor, were appreciated by all who worked with her. And oh, those Teerman family Christmases! She also was active in sharing her faith in Christ, through Sunday School teaching and couples Bible studies. With her husband, Percy, she planted a Sunday School Ministry which flourished for over 10 years, and where many were brought to a lasting faith in Christ.She especially flourished as "Grandma Pete" to her grandchildren Sari, Abby, Libby, Matt and Kelci, and their devotion to her, right to the time of her death, testifies to the wonderful impact she had on their lives. Her eleven great grandchildren were a joy to her in her later years, and they blessed her with their appearances and prayers at her Appledorn window during the last few weeks of life. Pete loved gardening, home making, baking, Tulip Time, and yes, ironing and drawer cleaning. Her favorite season was spring when the birds and flowering trees gave her so much pleasure. Pete ministered to many women friends and widows as she encouraged them, prayed for them, listened to their cares, loved them, and shared a cup of coffee with those who were hurting and lonely. Although Pete humbly sought no attention to herself, her legacy will undoubtedly carry forward to bless generations of those impacted by her life and she will be sorely missed and forever celebrated by her family.Pete was preceded in death by her husband, Merle "Percy" Nienhuis in 2013; her sister, Geneva Nienhuis; and brother, Dewey Knoll.She is survived by her son, Jerry (Cheryl) Nienhuis; daughter, Linda (John) Carman; son, Steve (Charlotte) Nienhuis; grandchildren, Sari (Kevin) Jones, Abigail (PJ) Huizenga; Libby (Jeremy) Pearson; Matt (Laura) Nienhuis, Kelci Nienhuis; 11 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Alaine Knoll; and several nieces and nephews.A private funeral service for family is being planned and will be officiated by Pastor Brian Aulick and the Rev. Dr. Timothy Brown. A Celebration of Life service will be planned for a later date.Interment will take place in Graafschap Cemetery.Memorial contributions may be given in Pete's honor to Hospice of Holland.