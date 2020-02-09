Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lakeshore Memorial Services
11939 James Street
Holland, MI 49424
(616) 395-3630
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lakeshore Memorial Services
11939 James Street
Holland, MI 49424
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Lakeshore Memorial Services
11939 James Street
Holland, MI 49424
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Adrian Veele
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adrian Veele


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Adrian Veele Obituary
Adrian "Junior" Veele, 90, of Holland, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 7, 2020. He was born in Holland on January 28, 1930 to Adrian Sr. and Lena (Sterken) Veele. "Junior" graduated from Holland High School and proudly remained a lifelong resident of the area. Adrian married Harriet Busscher of Zeeland on December 14, 1948. They shared a lifetime of dreams, hard work, and raising their five children with a love and respect for family and the Lord. Adrian supported his young family by working with Keeler Brass and Colonial Clock, and co-owning the "Veele Service Station" in North Holland with his father. Adrian was a member of the Calvary CRC in Holland. He enjoyed many things in life, including gardening, antiques, Dutch heritage, and Civil War History. Adrian will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 71 years, Harriet. He will be fondly remembered by his daughters Connie Werner and Sharon (Kelly) Wagner; Sons Duane (Patricia Gemmen) and Steve (Lisa Garcia); son-in-law Ron Schreur. His memory will be cherished by 15 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. He is survived by his sister Gloria Siersma; Sisters-in-law Marlene Veele, Ruth Staat, Lillian Busscher, Rose Busscher, and Wilma Busscher; Brother-in-law Byron VanTil. "Junior" was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Louise Van Slooten, and brother Gordon "Bud" Veele. He looked towards his reunion in Heaven with his beloved daughter Diane Schreur, son-in-law Jack Werner, and great-granddaughter Madison Rose Veele. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Lakeshore Memorial Services at 11:00am. Rev. Gene Los will officiate. Burial will take place in North Holland Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Lakeshore Memorial Services from 6:00-8:00pm. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the family.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Adrian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -