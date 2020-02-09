|
Adrian "Junior" Veele, 90, of Holland, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 7, 2020. He was born in Holland on January 28, 1930 to Adrian Sr. and Lena (Sterken) Veele. "Junior" graduated from Holland High School and proudly remained a lifelong resident of the area. Adrian married Harriet Busscher of Zeeland on December 14, 1948. They shared a lifetime of dreams, hard work, and raising their five children with a love and respect for family and the Lord. Adrian supported his young family by working with Keeler Brass and Colonial Clock, and co-owning the "Veele Service Station" in North Holland with his father. Adrian was a member of the Calvary CRC in Holland. He enjoyed many things in life, including gardening, antiques, Dutch heritage, and Civil War History. Adrian will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 71 years, Harriet. He will be fondly remembered by his daughters Connie Werner and Sharon (Kelly) Wagner; Sons Duane (Patricia Gemmen) and Steve (Lisa Garcia); son-in-law Ron Schreur. His memory will be cherished by 15 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. He is survived by his sister Gloria Siersma; Sisters-in-law Marlene Veele, Ruth Staat, Lillian Busscher, Rose Busscher, and Wilma Busscher; Brother-in-law Byron VanTil. "Junior" was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Louise Van Slooten, and brother Gordon "Bud" Veele. He looked towards his reunion in Heaven with his beloved daughter Diane Schreur, son-in-law Jack Werner, and great-granddaughter Madison Rose Veele. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Lakeshore Memorial Services at 11:00am. Rev. Gene Los will officiate. Burial will take place in North Holland Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Lakeshore Memorial Services from 6:00-8:00pm. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the family.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Feb. 9, 2020