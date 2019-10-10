|
Adriana "Ruth" Buning, age 85, of Zeeland, passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Holland Hospital.
Ruth was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a member of First Reformed Church in Zeeland where she was also served as a Shepherding Elder and was active in the Ladies Society. Ruth was married to Harold Duane Buning on November 11, 1955; Harold passed away in 2007 after 51 years of marriage.
Ruth is survived by her children, Bruce (Janet) Buning of Zeeland, Kim (Del) Zoerhof of Holland; grandchildren, Tyler (Shannon) Zoerhof, Austin (Meg) Zoerhof, Bethany (Brendan) Coallier, Cody (Aubrey) Zoerhof, Kevin (Tara) Buning, Nick (Amber) Buning; seven great grandchildren; sisters, Alice Dekker of Florida, Norma Karsten of Jenison; in-laws, Lynda Zuiderveen of McBain, Marilyn Zuiderveen of Grand Rapid; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services are planned for 11:00am Saturday, October 12 at First Reformed Church, 148 E Central Ave., Zeeland with Rev. Roger Kleinheksel officiating. Burial will be in Prosper Cemetery. Visitation is scheduled for 4:00-7:00pm Friday at Yntema Funeral Home, 251 S State St., Zeeland. Memorial contributions may be made to His Harvest Stand and First Reformed Church. Condolences may be left online at www.yntemafh.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Oct. 10, 2019