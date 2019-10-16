|
Agnes Marie Rusticus (Veenstra), age 84 of Holland, passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019.
Agnes was born on January 27, 1935 to Edward and Bertha Veenstra in Flint Michigan.
She is survived by her loving husband, Hotze Ybe (Ike) and her children: Vicki Rusticus of West Olive, Tim and Barb Rusticus of Zeeland, Michael Rusticus of Holland, Linda and Robert Lamer of West Olive, 8 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her son, Gary Rusticus and granddaughter, Kayla Rusticus.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 5:00 - 8:00 pm at Lakeshore Memorial Services, 11939 James street in Holland. Memorial contributions may be made to Belay Youth Ministry, PO Box 8094, Holland MI 49422.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, October, 18, 2019 at 11:00 am at Harlem Reformed Church, 6854 144th Ave in Holland with Rev. John Nyitray officiating.
Please visit www. Lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the family.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Oct. 16, 2019