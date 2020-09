Agueda Castillo de Valdez, 82, passed away at Holland Hospital on September 3, 2020, along with her husband Moises Valdez Flores, 84, who passed away at Holland Hospital on September 5, 2020. A service to honor their lives will be 11 am, Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 195 W. 13th St., Holland, MI. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the family.