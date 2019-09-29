|
Aida Peschiera Killilea went to rest in the arms of the Lord on the evening of Sunday, September 15th, aged 74. Aida was born in Ann Arbor, Michigan, but within a year her parents returned to Lima, Peru, where she was raised. As an adult she settled in Kalamazoo, Michigan, where she raised three children, Pablo, Andrea, and Gabriela. When marrying John Killilea in 1991 Aida expanded her family with Sean and Ben, and moved to Holland, Michigan. A devoted and loving wife, mother, sister, daughter, and friend, Aida loved her Roman Catholic faith. She is remembered for her charm, her intelligence, her love of literature, her sense of humor, and her joy in working with children.
Aida is survived and very much missed by her husband of 29 years, John Killilea; her brothers and sisters, Alicia Hohagen, Carlos Peschiera, Lucia Fort, and Roberto Peschiera; her children and step children Pablo Peschiera, Andrea Olortegui, Gabriela Peschiera, Sean Killilea, and Ben Killilea; and ten grandchildren and step grandchildren: Violet Peschiera; Catalin and Penelope Olortegui; Chiara Carl; Amara Hurne; Ashely, Dylan, and Tatum Killilea; Finn and Rowan Killilea; and many cousins, second cousins, and nieces and nephews. A memorial mass will be held at 11 am on Saturday, October 5th at Saint Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Holland, Michigan. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the Killilea family.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Sept. 29, 2019