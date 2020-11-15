Alan L. Kindig, age 82, of Holland died Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Holland Hospital.
After a long career in engineering with the General Electric and Prince corporations, Al Kindig began a new career as a volunteer. He organized and led over a dozen work camps in Habitat-type projects in the mountains of Kentucky, built over 100 wooden toy trains for Toys-for-Tots at Christmas, spent thousands of hours improving homes for the elderly in Holland and in Haines City, Fla., and sat on the advisory board for P.E.T., Personal Energy Transport Systems, a volunteer agency that builds and distributes a specially designed wheelchair for those injured by land mines or polio. In May 2009, Al wanted to do more so he started a P.E.T. factory here in Holland.
It all began when he was asked to design a building for the group in Penney Farms, Fla., that produced over 1000 units per year. The passion of the Penney Farm founders and mission of the P.E.T. organization, moved Al. After asking several people to help underwrite the plant, Al met a man who rented a building to P.E.T. for one dollar a year. Al describes P.E.T.'s mission as two pronged: First, to make hand-cranked wheelchairs at no cost to the recipient and second, to provide meaningful work for those in retirement years. The wheelchairs ultimately, provide a new life not only to their users, but also for those who build them. Al wanted to focus on a special need; children in poor and under developed countries. His plant concentrates on children's needs and is the only factory on building child-sized chairs. The plant is open 3 days a week and staffed completely by volunteers. The production goals called to ship 50 in the first year and 150 the following year. The approximate cost to produce a chair, package and ship is $250; the only parts that are purchased are welded steel frames, tires, wheels, bearings and roller chains. The organization is a not-for-profit corporation which grows through people willing to serve the suffering victims of war, tragedy, and misfortune. One year as he prepared to winter in Florida, Al was heard to say "It's going to be a tough winter, not being able to go to the factory every day." But he is planning to visit Penney Farms, he would say with a smile.
He was preceded in death by his parents, F. Leon and Margaret Kindig and his sister Ann and her husband Robert Allen.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Beverly, and children: Tami Glover of Holland and Greg and Diane Kindig of Jenison, MI; grandchildren: David, Steven and Emily Kindig, Rebecca and Wyatt Von Ins and Michelle and A.J. Rottschafer; great grandsons: Henry and Jack; sister-in-law: Darlene Ratz of Indiana; nephews: Todd and Cindy Sheetz, Doug and Karleen Sheetz and Herb and Paige Clark; and great nephews and nieces and cousins
A private family viewing will take place followed by cremation and burial in Graafschap Cemetery. A celebration of Al's Christ like life and beautiful conversations about the difference he made in his community will be planned for the spring. Arrangements are by Dykstra Funeral Homes-Downtown Chapel.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given to Mobility Worldwide, 3365 John F. Donnelly Dr., Holland, MI 49424 or First United Methodist Church, 57 W. 10th Street, Holland, MI 49423. To sign an on-line registry or leave a memory please visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com.