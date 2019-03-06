Home

Lakeshore Memorial Services
11939 James Street
Holland, MI 49424
(616) 395-3630
Albert Wiegerink
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lakeshore Memorial Services
11939 James Street
Holland, MI 49424
Committal
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Lakeshore Memorial Services
11939 James Street
Holland, MI 49424
Albert Wiegerink Obituary
Albert Wiegerink, age 91, of Holland passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Kristi Lugo. He is survived by his wife, Donna Wiegerink; son, Mike Wiegerink; grandchildren, Mike Lugo, Brittany Lugo, Brandon Wiegerink, Alex Wiegerink; several great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Funeral and committal services will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 12:00 noon at Lakeshore Memorial Services, 11939 James St. in Holland. Entombment at Restlawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Friday, March 8, from 6:00-8:00 pm also at Lakeshore Memorial Services. Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church of Holland, 57 West Tenth St. Holland MI 49423. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the family.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Mar. 6, 2019
