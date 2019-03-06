|
Albert Wiegerink, age 91, of Holland passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Kristi Lugo. He is survived by his wife, Donna Wiegerink; son, Mike Wiegerink; grandchildren, Mike Lugo, Brittany Lugo, Brandon Wiegerink, Alex Wiegerink; several great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Funeral and committal services will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 12:00 noon at Lakeshore Memorial Services, 11939 James St. in Holland. Entombment at Restlawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Friday, March 8, from 6:00-8:00 pm also at Lakeshore Memorial Services. Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church of Holland, 57 West Tenth St. Holland MI 49423. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the family.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Mar. 6, 2019