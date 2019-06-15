Home

Lakeshore Memorial Services
11939 James Street
Holland, MI 49424
(616) 395-3630
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Borculo Christian Reformed Church
6464 96th Avenue
Zeeland, MI
View Map
Alberto Martinez Obituary
Alberto Martinez, husband, father, son, brother, and Army veteran, age 60 of Holland, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Here on earth his handle was Zebra 3 and with lights on top of his van he was the Good Samaritan helping those in need by the side of the road. In Heaven he will be happy, healthy, and welcomed by his family. He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Ronda, and his son, Alberto Jose. He is also survived by his mom Alicia Martinez; three sisters, Terry Martinez, Mary Spaulding (Joseph), and Anna Machiela (Jeffrey); two brothers Margarito Martinez (Kathi) and Fermin Martinez Jr. (Rene). He was preceded in death by his daughter Melisa, brother Joey, sister Norma Linda, and dad Fermin Martinez. Cremation will take place follow by family visitation services will be on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, from 3-5pm at Borculo Christian Reformed Church, 6464 96th Avenue, Zeeland, MI, 49464. Contributions to assist with funeral costs are greatly appreciated. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the family.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on June 15, 2019
