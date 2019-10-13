Home

Dykstra Funeral Homes Northwood Chapel
295 Douglas Ave
Holland, MI 49424
(616) 392-2348
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dykstra Funeral Homes Northwood Chapel
295 Douglas Ave
Holland, MI 49424
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Dykstra Funeral Homes Northwood Chapel
295 Douglas Ave
Holland, MI 49424
Aleatha J. Turkstra

Aleatha J. Turkstra Obituary
Aleatha J. Turkstra, age 88 of Holland, peacefully passed away on October 11, 2019 at American House in Holland.
Born in Holland, Aleatha was a lifelong resident of the area. She was employed by A&W Restaurant, Holland Hitch, Meijer, and Gordon Foods. She enjoyed many activities including singing and traveling. Most importantly, Aleatha enjoyed spending time with her family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. She will be deeply missed.
Aleatha was preceded in death by her husband, Preston, in 1995 and her brothers Laverne Serne and Robert Serne.
She is survived by her children: Steve (Lisa) Turkstra of Holland, Donald Turkstra of Cedar Springs, Douglas (Karen) Turkstra of Zeeland, Lora (Nick) Hahn of West Olive; her grandchildren: Chase (Sarah) Turkstra, Cory Turkstra (Josi Szwet), Dr. Jeffrey (Shelley) Turkstra, Sarah (Andrew) Bruischat, Jason (Melissa) Turkstra, Alyssa (Steven) Langejans, Kara Turkstra, Jacob Hahn, Joshua Hahn, Benjamin Hahn, and Aleah Hahn; seven great-grandchildren; and many nephews, nieces, and cousins.
The family will welcome visitors on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 4-7pm at Dykstra Funeral Home - Northwood Chapel, 295 Douglas Ave, in Holland. A funeral service will take place on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 11am - also at Dykstra Funeral Home, Northwood Chapel. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Hospice of Holland or the Children's Leukemia Foundation. For more information or to sign an online register book, please visit dykstrafuneralhome.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Oct. 13, 2019
