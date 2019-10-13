Home

Dykstra Funeral Homes Northwood Chapel
295 Douglas Ave
Holland, MI 49424
(616) 392-2348
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Alethea J. Turkstra

Alethea J. Turkstra Obituary
Alethea J. Turkstra, age 88 of Holland, peacefully passed away October 11, 2019 at American House in Holland.
Born in Holland, she was a lifelong resident of the area, and was employed by A&W Restaurant, Holland Hitch, Meijer, and Gordon Foods. She enjoyed many activities which included, singing and traveling, but most importantly she enjoyed spending time with her family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend and will be deeply missed.
She was preceded in death by her husband Preston in 1995; brothers, Laverne Serne, and Robert Serne.
Surviving are her children; Steven (Lisa) Turkstra of Holland, Donald Turkstra of Cedar Springs, Douglas (Karen) Turkstra of Zeeland, Lora (Nick) Hahn of West Olive; grandchildren, Chase (Sarah) Turkstra, Cory Turkstra (Josi Szwet), Dr. Jeffrey (Shelley) Turkstra, Sarah (Andrew) Bruischat, Jason (Melissa) Turkstra, Alyssa (Steven) Langejans, Kara Turkstra, Jacob Hahn, Joshua Hahn, Benjamin Hahn, Aleah Hahn; seven great-grandchildren along with many nephews, nieces, and cousins.
The family will welcome visitors on Wednesday October 16, 2019 from 4-7pm at Dykstra Funeral Home – Northwood Chapel, 295 Douglas Ave, in Holland. A funeral service will take place on Thursday, October 17 at 11:00am, also at Dykstra Funeral Home – Northwood Chapel. In lieu of flowers, please consider Hospice of Holland, or the Children's Leukemia Foundation. For more information, please visit dykstrafuneralhome.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Oct. 13, 2019
