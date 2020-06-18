Alex Pena III, age 47 of Holland, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020 at home.
Alex was born and raised in Holland, a graduate of Holland High School, and a veteran of the United States military serving in the Army. He worked as a police officer with the Ottawa County Sherriff's Department, and could be found spending time as an artist, or playing his guitar for family and friends. Alex was a ""free rider"" who loved to venture out on the open road with his Harley, and will be missed by all who knew him.
Preceding him in death was his mother, Shirley Pena in 2008; and his Fiancé Megan Hulsebos in 2020.
He is survived by his father Alex Pena II; sisters Melody (Al) Kapla; Michele Roe; Marcos Rivez and Fiancé Amy VanderKolk; nieces and nephews, Zachary, Joshua, and Kristina Kapla, Kayla and Kyle Fear, and Marky Rivez; aunts and uncles Mamie Lopez, David Pena, Alfred Pena, and Katrina Maldanado; many extended family and friends.
A gathering to celebrate Alex's life with take place Sunday from 1-5:00pm at Lakeshore Memorial Services, 11939 James St., Holland. Masks will be required and current COVID restrictions limiting guests entering will be in place.
Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the Pena family.
Alex was born and raised in Holland, a graduate of Holland High School, and a veteran of the United States military serving in the Army. He worked as a police officer with the Ottawa County Sherriff's Department, and could be found spending time as an artist, or playing his guitar for family and friends. Alex was a ""free rider"" who loved to venture out on the open road with his Harley, and will be missed by all who knew him.
Preceding him in death was his mother, Shirley Pena in 2008; and his Fiancé Megan Hulsebos in 2020.
He is survived by his father Alex Pena II; sisters Melody (Al) Kapla; Michele Roe; Marcos Rivez and Fiancé Amy VanderKolk; nieces and nephews, Zachary, Joshua, and Kristina Kapla, Kayla and Kyle Fear, and Marky Rivez; aunts and uncles Mamie Lopez, David Pena, Alfred Pena, and Katrina Maldanado; many extended family and friends.
A gathering to celebrate Alex's life with take place Sunday from 1-5:00pm at Lakeshore Memorial Services, 11939 James St., Holland. Masks will be required and current COVID restrictions limiting guests entering will be in place.
Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the Pena family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jun. 18, 2020.