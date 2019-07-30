|
|
Alexander Joseph Torres was born May 8, 1988 in Holland Hospital to his proud parents Dee Dee and Drew. On July 28, 2019, Alex unexpectedly passed away after a tragic accident when he lost his footing and fell from a cliff while attending a wedding reception with his wife, Marly, at Starved Rock State Park in Illinois.
From his earlier years, it was clear the Alex was going to be curious, active and adventurous. He kept his family, especially his big sister Andrea, on their toes. He graduated from West Ottawa High School in 2006 and has always called Michigan his home. In 2017, he was fortunate to marry the love of his life, Marly, in a beautiful ceremony surrounded by their family and friends.
Alex was most at home in nature where he spent a lot of time with his best friend and brother Aaron and their nephew Andrew Ty. He was a prolific reader and an environmentalist who respected nature's beauty. Alex had a strong work ethic and recently launched his own business, North Craft Construction after obtaining his residential builder license earlier this year.
What the world will miss the most about Alex is his big heart. When anyone was in need, Alex was there to give the biggest, unbridled hug imaginable. He was the most joyful when he was serving others – the first person to offer a hand and his strength in times of need. Alex saw the beauty in nature, humans and the world – his Facebook post earlier this week quoting Ansel Adams said it best "I believe the world is incomprehensibly beautiful – an endless prospect of magic and wonder."
He is survived by his wife, Marly, his parents Dee Dee and Drew Torres, siblings Andrea and Aaron Torres, his nephew Andrew Ty Torres, and his loving dog Dur as well as many extended family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the "Alex's Legacy for Andrew Ty" GoFundMe account to raise money for Alex's 12 year old nephew (https://www.gofundme.com/f/alex-torres-legacy-for-andrew-ty). Andrew Ty has a degenerative genetic disorder, Retinitis Pigmentosa, which is gradually causing him to go blind. Alex's devotion to Andrew Ty was palpable and Alex would be honored to know that he continued to contribute in this way to Andrew Ty's future.
A celebration of his life will be held with family and friends.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on July 30, 2019