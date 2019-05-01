|
Alfred Peter Tedaldi of Douglas, Michigan, joined his heavenly family on Monday, April 29, 2019. Al was born on December 15, 1931 in New York, New York, to Vittorio and Antoinette Tedaldi and was the youngest of two children.
Al met and married Shirley Jarvis in 1955 while he was in the Navy and stationed in Gross Isle, Michigan. Following his time in the service, the young couple moved to San Francisco, California, but decided to return to Holland, Michigan and raise a family. He is a 1950 graduate of Mission High School in San Francisco.
Al had a storied career at B.F. Goodrich in Holland, Michigan. He first ran the store on River Street, then the Waverly Road location. Al was more than just an everyday manager; his store consistently ranked at the top-selling in the nation, year after year. He earned a reputation across West Michigan for his commitment to excellence over the course of his career. He retired in 1994, and moved to Saugatuck/Douglas shortly thereafter.
Al was known as a gifted storyteller. He regaled family, friends, and strangers with stories of his days in a New York City gang called the Junior Dukes. Due to a stroke, he lost the sight in his left eye. According to Al, however, he lost it in a gang knife fight under the Brooklyn Bridge.
Al and Shirley spent their time traveling, and the pair was always inseparable. Al was a voracious reader, keeping up with all the current news. His favorite periodical was Time Magazine. Most of all, Al was generous: first as a serviceman, then as a manager at B. F. Goodrich, and finally as father and grandfather. If someone came into his tire store and couldn't afford a new set of wheels, he'd find a way to help them out. As gentle as he was gregarious, Al had a remarkable ability to connect with people from all walks of life. He loved to have his grandchildren over for spaghetti dinners, where he would start every meal with favorite word in Italian: "Mangia!"
He is survived by his wife Shirley, daughters Sherry, of Saugatuck, and Barrie (Dave) Braschler, of South Haven, and his son Dino, of Saugatuck, along with their families, including nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
At Al's request there will be no funeral service. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the , or the .
Professional services entrusted to the Dykstra Funeral Home - Saugatuck Chapel.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on May 1, 2019