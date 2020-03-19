|
|
Ali "Lieke" Ockerse
Our Oma was quite the character. She was born in Sneek, Netherlands in 1935 and from the day she was born, she was stubborn and independent. She was married for 18 years to Ralph Ockerse; after a few years of wedded bliss, they moved to the United States, where she birthed three boys: Hal, Steve & Rob.
She was a nurse at Holland Hospital, and after retiring, she volunteered at the Commons at Evergreen, and DeGraaf Nature Center. She had a huge love of animals, having multiple cats and dogs over the years, and also for her grandchildren. If any one of them stopped by her house, she would instantly turn off the TV and dedicate her full attention to the visitor, offering snacks and drinks. Although she wasn't a foodie, she was well known for her fondue, amd her Christmas tradition was to purchase the largest shrimp she could find at Lamberts to deep-fry and bring over to celebrate the holidays.
She is survived by her sons, Hal (and Mary)Ockerse and their boys, Steve (and Myle) Ockerse and their two boys, and Rob (and Cherie) Ockerse and their three boys, as well as sister Jackie (Coos) Recourt, brother Jaap Feenstra, and lots of nieces and nephews.
A private celebration of Lieke's life will take place. No memorial or visitation is planned.
Donations in her honor can be made to Hospice of Holland.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Mar. 19, 2020