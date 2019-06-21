|
Alice Joy Anderson left us on June 11, 2019. Our hearts are broken, but we are trying to find solace in the joy she brought us during her short life. Alice, whom many of you knew as Peter, was born on September 4, 1993 in Holland, Michigan. Starting at a very young age, she displayed her trademark curiosity in myriad ways. From investigating the wheels on her stroller to examining how a hospital bed moves up and down, Alice always wanted to know exactly how things work. Her creativity became especially apparent through her love of LEGO, which she took to the next level through her custom LEGO creations. In her teen years, Alice attended many LEGO conventions where she enjoyed presenting her creations and developing many friendships. As she grew, she explored a wide range of subjects, including mythology, languages and linguistics, music, art and architecture, theatre, photography, and especially history and world cultures. Alice was always drawing. She also loved cooking, RPG and video gaming, and spending time at the family cottage. Homeschooled during many of her younger years, Alice started attending Hope College at age 16, graduating in 2016 with a BA in studio art. Alice also enjoyed traveling, studying in India during her college years as well as camping with friends and participating in an art workshop in Iceland in 2018. She is already deeply missed by those she left behind: parents Paul and Sarah Anderson, brother Nate (with Kim and Freya), sister Caroline (with Phil and Russell and Eleanor), maternal grandfather Charles Huttar, paternal grandmother Dorothy Anderson, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and many close friends. Memorial contributions may be directed to Out on the Lakeshore (www.outonthelakeshore.org), whose mission is to provide a source of support to the local LGBTQ community.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 4:00pm, at First Presbyterian Church, 659 State St, in Holland.
