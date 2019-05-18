|
|
Alice Jean Kamphuis, 86
Alice Jean Kamphuis, age 86 of Holland, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Grace of Douglas. Jean was a member of Dunningville Reformed Church. She had many loves in her life: Crocheting; Painting and Coloring; Playing Cards and Cribbage; Planting and Gardening; and loved to travel with her late husband Roger. Jean was preceded in death by her husbands, Leon Stearns, Martin Silva, and in 2017 Roger Kamphuis. She was also preceded in death by infant twins Betty and Barbara.
Surviving are her 3 children, Jackie (Mario) Diaz, Henry (Veronica) Silva, and Carol Silva; 8 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; siblings Harriet (Jerry) Nickrent, Bob (Nancy) Commissaris, and Ron (Carol) Commissaris; many extended family and friends. Funeral services will be 1:00pm Monday, May 20, 2019 at Lakeshore Memorial Services, 11939 James St., Holland. Burial will be in Salem Twp. Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday, from 12noon until the time of the service at Lakeshore Memorial. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the Kamphuis family..
Published in The Holland Sentinel on May 18, 2019