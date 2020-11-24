Alice Helen (Walker) McGeehan departed this life on November 21, 2020 at the age of 99 years. She was born on May 9, 1921 in Brooklyn, New York to George and Katherine Walker. While her earliest years were spent there in Brooklyn, she and her family eventually moved to the most rural part of New York City, the South Shore of Staten Island. There she attended public schools graduating from Tottenville High School in 1939. During World War II she tirelessly worked alongside so many others in America's wartime industry doing her part to support the war effort.

It was there on Staten Island that she met the love of her life, Francis "Frank" McGeehan, and after dating ("keeping company" as she put it) for six long years they married on July 3, 1944. Alice and Frank always considered 'The Island" home. Her house, especially her kitchen, was her realm where she loved to cook and entertain family and friends. Having enrolled all four of their children at Hope College upon retirement they moved to Holland in 1984. After 63 years of marriage Frank passed away on July 4, 2006. Alice was a member of the First Methodist Church.

Four surviving children, Al (Marsha) and George (Carol) McGeehan of Holland, Jeff (Lynn) McGeehan of Papillion, Nebraska and Susan (John) McGeehan Grollimund of Grand Forks, North Dakota are the living legacy of this amazing homemaker, wife and mother.

Alice is also survived by a younger sister, Katherine Walker Donlon of Nashville, Tennessee and a brother, Charles Walker of Bradenton, Florida as well as eight grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.

At her request there will be no visitation or funeral. A graveside service for immediate family is being planned.

Donations in her memory can be made to Hospice of North Ottawa and Appledorn Assisted Living.



