Allen Dale Angell Sr., age 89, passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019.
He was born in Petoskey, MI to Allen Clifford and Lorraine (Madsen) Angell on February 17, 1930. He graduated from Harbor Springs High School in 1948 and from Michigan State University in December 1952. He served in the United States Air Force from March 1953 – September 1957 as a pilot, reaching the rank of Captain. He worked as an industrial salesman of aluminum and zinc castings, and extruded and molded plastics. In 1970, with two partners, Dale founded Allen Extruders, Inc. in Holland, MI, a manufacturer of plastic sheet.
He was married in 1951 to Anna Louise Graupner, who died in March 1989. He is survived by their four children, Anna Karen (Bob) DenHerder, Nancy Angell, Allen D. (Sam) Angell, Jr., Michael Stephan (Candace) Angell; nine grandchildren, Sara DenHerder (Craig) Stevens, Adam (Leisal) DenHerder, Christopher (Amy) DenHerder, Mary Angell, Julie Angell, Benjamin Scheideman, Jack Scheideman, Evan Angell, Anna Angell. He has 7 great-grandchildren. He married Harriet Wilson Folz in 1990. She died in February 2007.
Dale was a member of Grace Episcopal Church, Holland; Downtown Kalamazoo Kiwanis Club, served as Treasurer of the Board of Directors for Pretty Lake Vacation Camp, and Past Commodore Macatawa Bay Yacht Club 1983-85.
Dale was an avid skier for most of his life. As he aged, he spent many, many hours playing golf.
In accordance to his wishes, cremation has taken place. A family gathering will be held this summer.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages individuals to make a donation in Dale's honor to a .
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Nov. 2, 2019