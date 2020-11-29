Al Bos age 77, of Zeeland, entered his heavenly home on Thursday, November 26, 2020.
Al was born in Holland, to Hyo and Winnifred Bos on August 24, 1943. He graduated from Holland High School and started working at Nelson Steel soon after. Al retired from Bert Reimink Plumbing and Heating following 40 years of employment. In his retirement he worked for Walters Gardens.
Al married Lynn in 1988. Together they united to love 6 children. They are members of Vriesland Reformed Church.
Al was an avid outdoorsman and loved to share his experiences with his kids and grandkids.
Al was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Bill and Don, sister Wanda Van Iwaarden, and his brother-in-law Ted Van Iwaarden.
Al was loved and will be greatly missed by many. He is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Lynn, children, grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren: Duane and Lisa Bos (Keeghan & Lauren Mannes); Greg and Pamela Bos (Amber); Dawn Langejans (Rebecca & Nathan Quinn, Megan & Seth Hicks, SaraKate Langejans); Carmen and John Schreiber (Jeff & Niki Dyke, Kenna & Troy Scholten, Alyson & Jake Kessler; Morgan (Jace and Isabel), Madison, McKayla, & Johnny Schreiber); Ryan and Diane Langejans (Claire, Owen, Jack); Kevin and Stephanie Langejans (Eli, Lucy, Macy); sister-in-laws Carol Bos, Jackie Bos and Doreen (Ron) Bekius and many nieces and nephews and extended family.
A private celebration to honor the faith and life of Al will be held 10:00 a.m. on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Vriesland Reformed Church. A public graveside service will follow at 11:30 a.m. in West Drenthe Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Parkinson's Foundation or Habitat for Humanity. The family is being served by Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E. 16th ST. Holland. To leave a condolence and more information, please visit www.langelandsterenberg.com.