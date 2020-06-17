Allen Rutzel

Allen ""Skip"" Rutzel, age 70 of West Olive, passed away at his home on June 13, 2020. Skip had served as a truck driver for 40 years, and loved being on the road. A Vietnam War veteran, he was a lifetime member of the VFW, in addition to being a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose. He cared for many dogs over his lifetime, most recently caring for his beloved Pomeranians. He was preceded in death by his wife of 30 years, Patricia, sons Tim Sallis and Frank Sallis, mother Mary Rutzel, brother John, and sisters Helen and June. He is survived by his wife Cynthia; Children: Maryann and Gary Blackall, Patty and Len Stevens, Bob Sallis and Teresa Payne, Frances Sallis; Daughter-in-law Sharon Sallis; Sister-in-law June Rutzel; Many grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at New Richmond Baptist Church, 1909 Transport Lane, in Holland from 4:00pm to 6:00pm. Funeral services will be held Friday, June 19, 2020, at New Richmond Baptist Church at 3:00pm. Memorial contributions may be made to the VFW Post #2144, 175 West 8th Street, Holland, Michigan 49423. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the family.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jun. 17, 2020.